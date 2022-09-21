Paige Spiranac Reveals The College Football Team She 'Hates'

Paige Spiranac/Instagram.

On Wednesday afternoon, golf analyst Paige Spiranac previewed the Presidents Cup, which pits the United States against non-European foreign countries.

She knows the United States team is loaded, so she decided to take a different approach. Spiranac named her top five underdog stories, but omitted a popular choice.

She said she couldn't included Rudy because she hates Notre Dame.

"Would’ve thrown Rudy in there but I hate Notre Dame," she said when previewing the tournament.

It's not the first time she's taken a shot at Notre Dame so far this season. After the team's upset loss to Marshall, she called out the entire team.

""Notre Dame is as bad as I was playing professional golf," she said.

What did Notre Dame do to Paige?