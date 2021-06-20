Paige Spiranac Reveals What Male Golf Fans Never Believe

Former collegiate golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac has developed a massive following in the sport.

Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, has more than 3.5 million followers across her platforms.

While Spiranac is mostly known for her social media activity, she remains a ridiculously talented golfer, too.

Spiranac recently revealed that male golf fans never believe how low she can shoot.

“I could say I’ve walked on the moon with big foot and guys would believe that before believing I can shoot in the 60s,” she tweeted this weekend.

Even some of her Twitter followers had skepticism about that.

“You want all the tournament scorecards from my rounds in the 60s? Because I have them. I also had 3 course records. I can get proof of. Here’s the crazy part I was that good and still not good enough to make a living playing professional,” she added.

Spiranac has played some as a professional, though she’s all-in on her sports media career as of now.

The former collegiate golfer hosts her own podcast, Playing A Round, and does work for the sports gambling outlet, PointsBet.