Paige Spiranac Reveals What She Used To Eat On The Course

Golfers eating on the course during the middle of an 18-hole round is pretty common.

A full round can take a while, so most golfers typically eat something over the course of a round. Some might go for a hot dog at the nine-hole turn, while the professionals will typically have an energy bar or a peanut butter sandwich or something in that category.

Paige Spiranac recently revealed she was quite different.

The former collegiate golfer turned sports media personality recently revealed what she used to eat while on the golf course.

Spiranac revealed on her Playing A Round podcast that her mom used to give her baby food on the golf course.

“My mum used to feed me baby food, like actual baby food as snacks on the golf course,” Spiranac said.

“It’s not like the mushy baby food, we had these little meat sticks that are really high in protein and easy to eat on the golf course.

“So I would always eat a banana, those baby food meat sticks and a protein drink.

“I was pretty much having baby food all the time. It was in the baby food section but there were quite delicious.”

That sounds a little gross, but hey, whatever keeps the energy up.