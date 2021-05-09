Paige Spiranac Reveals What She’s Like As A Significant Other

Paige Spiranac, who’s been married since 2018, recently opened up about what she’s like as a significant other.

The former collegiate golfer turned sports media personality has previously discussed her dating history. On a recent podcast episode, Spiranac revealed how she likes to help with certain aspects of her partner.

Spiranac opened up to her co-host, Teddy Greenstein, on her Playing A Round podcast.

Spiranac was asked by Greenstein if she is a “man changer.” She had an honest response.

“With certain things. So style, I don’t like when a guy doesn’t dress well or puts effort into what they’re doing.

“And it’s not that they don’t want to, it’s just that they don’t have the resources to be able to do it, so they don’t know where to shop or to find things that fit them.

“And also hair care and skin care and stuff. You shouldn’t be washing your face with a bar of soap.

“Like you should actually have things in your wardrobe and on your counter that can help you and fix you and make you look better, so that’s something that I would always do.

“I would get the guys to work out, eat right and I would throw all of their clothes out and just start fresh.”

Spiranac, who played college golf at San Diego State, continues to develop a massive following on social media. She has more than 3 million followers on Instagram and more than 400,000 followers on Twitter.