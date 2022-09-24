Paige Spiranac Rooting Against 1 College Football Team Today

Earlier this week, Paige Spiranac made headlines when she made a few college football picks.

On Friday morning, she posted a video revealing the two reasons people follow her on social media: her picks and her personality. "There’s two big reasons you follow me…my picks and my personality," she said in the caption of a video on Twitter.

During the video, she also revealed a few picks for the weekend. She's taking North Carolina to win this weekend along with the over in the UCF game.

Oh, and she's also fading Notre Dame - the college football team she hates the most.

Notre Dame faces off against North Carolina in what should be a close game.