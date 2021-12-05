Paige Spiranac Shared Honest Admission On Personal Life

Paige Spiranac has become a legitimate star in the sports media world, with millions of followers across her social media platforms.

The former professional golfer, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, has done so by being brutally honest on social media.

Spiranac isn’t afraid to take shots at notable golfers and is often sharing aspects of her personal life on social media.

Did a holiday gift guide for you over on my YouTube channel! Click the link to check it out-https://t.co/m9LhmaZkUj pic.twitter.com/yPyyx4v2QU — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) November 19, 2021

There’s one aspect of her personal life that she won’t discuss, though: her relationship status.

While many would likely want to know the details of Spiranac’s dating history, she’s made sure to keep that private. And she has her reasons, too.

“I get this question a lot, and I refuse to answer that and I have my reason,” Spiranac said on a previous edition of her podcast.

“I think a lot of people think I don’t talk about it because of my business, and if I say that I’m with someone or I’m married, then I’ll lose male followers, and that’s actually not the case,” Spiranac said.

However, she added: “I am so open and honest about everything in my life, as you guys can tell from the podcast, that I want something to myself, and having a public relationship is very difficult, and as soon as you make it public, you’re giving everyone the right to ask questions and you have to then answer them.”

Spiranac wants to avoid the drama.

“If I do post about it, and I end up breaking up with that person, I then have to talk about the break-up cause I owe that to everyone because I made my relationship public,” Spiranac said.

“Also, it’s just people tend to get involved, and I don’t like that. When a big milestone has happened in my life, it’s always turned into something that is not joyous anymore because people comment on it and they turn it into something that’s it not, and so I just want to leave my relationship and my family and things that are really, really, really important to me out of it.”

You can listen to Spiranac’s podcast episodes here.