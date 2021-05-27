Paige Spiranac Shares Abhorrent Message She Received

There’s been a lot of fun trash talk in the golf world in recent days, stemming from the ongoing rivalry between Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau.

A leaked interview with Koepka showed the four-time major champion getting disgusted by the sight of DeChambeau. Koepka had to stop his interview mid-thought, revealing that he couldn’t stand to be close to DeChambeau.

“Sometimes, um — I lost my train of thought,” Koepka said. “Hearing that bulls—.”

The rivalry continued to heat up on Wednesday, when the next edition of “The Match” was announced. Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady will compete against Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau. Koepka poked fun at Rodgers for being paired up with DeChambeau, leading to a response from the powerful golfer.

Former collegiate golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac is enjoying the trash talk. Unfortunately, being a woman in sports, Spiranac is consistently on the receiving end of some truly abhorrent messages.

“Some guys drove by and called me a w—e right before this. That’s the second biggest rivalry of the day next to Brooks vs Bryson. Are you team Brooks or team Bryson?” she wrote on Instagram.

There’s obviously absolutely no place for that in golf – or anywhere, of course.

Thankfully, things have been a bit classier with the Brooks vs. Bryson rivalry.