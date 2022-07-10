Paige Spiranac Shares Heartwarming Encounter With Fans Today

Paige Spiranac is one of many golfers who attended the American Century Championship tournament over the weekend. The social media star had a heartwarming experience that she wanted to share with everyone.

Taking to Twitter, Spiranac shared a photo of two young girls she met at the event. She said that her grandfather told her that their grandfather wanted to learn to play golf after seeing another girl golfer at the event.

"Met these adorable girls at the @ACChampionship yesterday. Their grandfather was with my group today and said they were so excited to see a girl golfer out there and now they want to play! Was a really cool moment," Spiranac tweeted.

Spiranac's tweet has has over 600 likes in just a few minutes. Some of the comments are just as wholesome too:

"That’s really cool (Paige) I’m sure it makes you feel amazing to see young girls looking up to you and wanting to try something just because they saw you do it," one user replied.

"You are awesome Paige . Such a wonderful person with a huge heart. #1 fan," wrote another.

"That is the best thing about being who you are. The inspiration and the ability to give young girls the encouragement to know they can do what you do too. Awesome," a third fan wrote.

Now that's a great way to inspire the next generation of golfers.