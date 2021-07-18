Look: Paige Spiranac Reacts To Shirtless Golf Fan

The Open Championship has delivered excitement both on and off the course this week.

On the course, it’s shaping up to be a great finish on Sunday afternoon. Collin Morikawa is leading the field, though Jordan Spieth is storming from behind. Morikawa is at -15 for the tournament, while Spieth is at -13. We should get an exciting finish on Sunday afternoon.

Off of the course, there have been several viral fan moments. None were more viral than the shirtless fan who made the Twitter rounds earlier this weekend.

Former collegiate golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac had perhaps the best take on the shirtless fan.

But yet people in my mentions telling me to cover up pic.twitter.com/MMvcS6cb2N — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) July 17, 2021

Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, has faced some criticism from the golf “purists” for her on-course outfits.

The final round of The Open Championship, meanwhile, is currently airing on NBC.

Morikawa, 24, is attempting to win his second major championship. The California native took home the PGA Championship win last year.

The former Cal-Berkeley golfer is currently two strokes up with four holes to play.