Look: Best Paige Spiranac Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Just a few weeks ago, the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue hit newsstands.

Each and every year, the shoot features notable athletes like Serena Williams, Alex Morgan and Danica Patrick. Just a few years ago, former professional golfer and current analyst Paige Spiranac joined their ranks.

The former professional golfer turned sports media personality has amassed a massive following on social media. From golf tips to golf betting tips to just the everyday post, Spiranac creates quite the buzz on social media with every post.

Over the past few years, she's shared images from the shoot.

"Gosh I’m still in disbelief😭 But @si_swimsuit! Still so thankful to the entire #siswim team for believing in me," she said about the shoot.

Plenty of other athletes have been featured in the magazine through the years as well.

Alex Morgan, Genie Bouchard, Lindsey Vonn, Danica Patrick and Maria Sharapova, among others, have also been featured.

More from the 2022 issue can be seen here.