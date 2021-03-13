Paige Spiranac Is Not Happy With The Latest Space Jam News

Paige Spiranac was among those who reacted to the latest news about the new Space Jam movie involving LeBron James.

The former college golfer turned social media personality isn’t happy what the image changes to Lola Bunny.

The cartoon character has seemingly become less sexualized in the remake of the popular Michael Jordan movie. New images of Lola Bunny surfaced on social media this week.

Spiranac was among those who reacted to the changes.

“The director wanted her to be less sexy and be seen as more strong. So what the director decided to do was take away all of her femininity,” Spiranac said.

“She has no curves and her outfit is long basketball shorts with compression shorts and a baggy shirt. I took so much offense to this.

“They’re basically insinuating that you can’t be sexy and also strong.

“And to be seen as strong you have to be seen as more masculine. And you can’t show off your body or curves. I hated that. I don’t like what they’re trying to say with this new Lola bunny.

“All women can be strong and sexy and empowered in their own way.

“It’s a cartoon character, like what the f— are we actually talking about here but taking the b–bs off Lola Bunny you are saying you can never be seen that way because women who have large breasts, what do we do about that?

“You look at her in the original movie and she was a f–king bad—. She balled out and she looked good.

“When she gave it to Bugs Bunny and said ‘don’t call me babe’ then walked out, that was an empowering moment for three-year-old Paige watching this.”

Space Jam: A New Legacy is set to be released in July 2021.