Look: Favorite Paige Spiranac Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Just over a month ago, the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue hit newsstands.

Over the past few years, the shoot has featured notable athletes like Serena Williams, Alex Morgan and Danica Patrick. Just a few years ago, former professional golfer and current analyst Paige Spiranac joined the growing list of athletes to grace the feature.

The former professional golfer turned sports media personality has amassed a massive following on social media. From golf tips to golf betting tips to just the everyday post, Spiranac creates quite the buzz on social media with every post.

Over the past few years, she's shared images from the shoot.

"Gosh I’m still in disbelief😭 But @si_swimsuit! Still so thankful to the entire #siswim team for believing in me," she said about the shoot.

Every now and then, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shares a throwback to Spiranac's appearance.

Athletes have become a staple of the magazine.

Alex Morgan, Genie Bouchard, Lindsey Vonn, Danica Patrick and Maria Sharapova, among others, have also been featured.

