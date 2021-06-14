Look: Paige Spiranac Identifies Biggest Problem With Summer Golf

Arizona is one of the top golf states in the country, though it has its drawbacks in the summer time.

While The Grand Canyon State is home to some of the best golf courses in the world, many of them are tough to play in the summer. The reason: the heat.

It gets incredibly hot in Arizona over the summer – like 110-plus degrees hot – which isn’t exactly ideal golfing conditions.

Paige Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State, calls the state home. She took to Twitter to sum up her thoughts on golfing in Arizona during the summer.

“Pros and cons of Arizona golf in the summer. Pro-Cheap and no one on the course. Con-115,” she tweeted on Sunday.

Pros and cons of Arizona golf in the summer Pro-Cheap and no one on the course Con-115 — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) June 14, 2021

Spiranac wasn’t kidding, either. She took to her Instagram Story on Sunday to show off her latest round, including the temperature.

Few things are better than golf on a nice, warm day, though there’s a tipping point, and 111 degrees is certainly past it.

Golf is a way of life for Spiranac, though, so she clearly is up for battling the heat in order to get in a nice round.