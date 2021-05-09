Paige Spiranac Sums Up Everyone’s Thoughts On Golf

Golf is either the most-rewarding sport in the world or the most-frustrating sport in the world, depending on how well you hit your last shot.

Former collegiate golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac summed up everyone’s thoughts on the game earlier this week.

Spiranac took to social media twice this week – once following a good round and once following a bad round – to sum up her thoughts on the game.

“I love golf. Today was one of those good days on the course where I didn’t want to snap every club in my bag,” she tweeted last Sunday.

Fast forward a couple of days, though, and we got this…

“I don’t get how one day my golf swing can feel so pure and then next day it’s like I’ve never held a club before. I hate golf,” she wrote.

When a former collegiate golfer is saying that, you really know it’s true.

That’s why we love the game, though. The good shots wouldn’t feel that good if they didn’t come after some bad ones.