Paige Spiranac Has Telling Admission On Bryson DeChambeau

Paige Spiranac hasn’t had a problem speaking honestly about her feelings on Bryson DeChambeau and what he means to the game of golf.

The former collegiate golfer turned sports media personality has made it clear that she isn’t the biggest DeChambeau fan.

However, even Spiranac can admit that DeChambeau is good for the game. Few golfers, if any, have been talked about more over the past couple of months than DeChambeau.

“There’s always something going on with Bryson and that’s why we love him… and sometimes hate him,” Spiranac admitted in a video for PointsBet.

Spiranac added that DeChambeau, 27, is clearly good for the game of golf.

“Love him or hate him but he’s fascinating and good for golf,” Spiranac wrote to her 400,000-plus Twitter followers.

DeChambeau will look to win another PGA Tour event this weekend, when he competes in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan.

The 2020 U.S. Open champion is scheduled to tee off at 1:10 p.m. E.T. DeChambeau will be looking to win his ninth PGA Tour event.

The first and second rounds of the Rocket Mortgage Classic will air on the Golf Channel. The third and final rounds will air on CBS.