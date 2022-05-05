Paige Spiranac: There Is "Nothing Better" Than 1 Thing On Golf Course

A golfer goes through plenty of ups and downs during rounds. Sometimes the downs outweigh the ups. In such a scenario, Paige Spiranac knows the cure.

The social media influencer took to Twitter on Thursday with a viral take.

She said there's "nothing better" than a hot dog after completing the front nine.

"There is nothing better than a hotdog at the turn on the golf course," she said.

What say you, golf enthusiasts? Is a hot dog the best food to chow down on on the turn?

Spiranac has been going through more downs than ups lately, though.

She admitted as much in a recent Instagram post, saying she is experienced the "yips" during a recent outing.

"A little Bahamas golf🌸🐚 I’ll be honest, my game is really struggling right now," she said. "Today I got the yips off the tee which was the first time that’s happened since playing pro. I was pretty discouraged and have been down on myself about my golf game. I know we can all feel this way sometimes so I want to take you along with me as I work on my game. So more stories with practice plans and we will go through my @shot_scope stats together! Let’s make this a team effort. A support group for bad golf lol. What’s one thing you want to improve on this summer with your game?"

Hopefully Paige can get back on track soon.