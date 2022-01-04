Paige Spiranac Reveals Her True Feelings On Ben Roethlisberger

What could be the final home game of Ben Roethlisberger’s Pittsburgh Steelers career is underway on Monday night.

The Steelers are hosting the Browns in their final home game of the 2021 regular season.

Roethlisberger admitted last week that this might be the final home game of his National Football League career.

“I don’t ever speak in definites or guarantees, that’s not what I’ve ever done or who I am,” the Steelers quarterback said last week. “But, looking at the bigger picture, I would say that all signs are pointing to this could be it. Regular season that is, I know we still have a chance to potentially get a playoff game there if things fall our way and we take care of business and things have to happen. But, in the grand scheme of things, in terms of regular seasons, signs are pointing that way this could be it.”

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac grew up rooting for the Steelers.

The former University of Arizona and San Diego State University golfer revealed her true feelings on Big Ben’s final game.

“Bittersweet honestly,” she tweeted.

A lot of Steelers fans would likely agree.

The Steelers and the Browns are currently tied, 0-0. The game is on ESPN.