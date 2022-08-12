Paige Spiranac Wants To See 1 Change To Professional Golf

Paige Spiranac/Instagram.

Earlier Thursday afternoon, a fan asked Paige Spiranac a question that sparked an interesting debate on social media.

The fan thinks golfers should be able to wear shorts while playing. On the PGA Tour, golfers are allowed to wear shorts during practice rounds, but must wear pants during tournaments.

Spiranac thinks male golfers should be given the choice of whether to wear shorts or pants on a given day.

"I’ve said for years the men should have the option to wear shorts and it’s ridiculous they can’t. I’ve always been for less clothes lol," she said.

She's no stranger to creating a stir on social media.

Earlier this week, Spiranac also made headlines with a comment about the PGA Tour vs. LIV Golf series.

"I understand that there are things that probably need to improve. I'm sure that the tour should've listened a little bit more, but the same things are going to happen with LIV," she added. "... Down the road, I think a lot of players are gonna be like 'Oh, maybe it was better on the PGA Tour.'"

