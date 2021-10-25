Paige Spiranac’s Honest Admission On Social Media Activity

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac was named the most-followed golfer on Instagram earlier this year.

That’s right – Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State, is more followed on Instagram than Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and others.

“Two big reasons why. My golf knowledge and personality,” Spiranac joked.

Spiranac is active on other social media platforms, as well. She has nearly 500,000 followers on Twitter, 250,000 subscribers on YouTube and a podcast, Playing A Round.

Instagram is where Spiranac became popular, though. However, as of late, she hasn’t been very active on the social media platform.

Spiranac recently admitted that she’s been paying more attention to her podcast and YouTube as of late.

“Hi friends, it’s been awhile! Although I’ve been slacking on IG, I’ve been stepping it up with my @playingaroundpodcast. I always tell people that my YouTube channel and my podcast is the best way to get to know me,” she wrote on Instagram.

Fair enough, Paige.