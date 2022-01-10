Paige Spiranac’s Tweet About Ben Roethlisberger Is Going Viral

Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers are heading to the playoffs – barring a shocking tie between the Chargers and the Raiders on Sunday night.

It’s been quite the year for Big Ben and the Steelers, who knocked off the Baltimore Ravens in overtime on Sunday afternoon.

Big Ben has said that this is likely his final season as an NFL quarterback, but it doesn’t appear to be ending in the regular season. The Steelers will get the AFC’s final Wild Card seed as long as the Chargers and the Raiders don’t play to a tie this evening.

It should be fun to watch.

Ben Roethlisberger showing up in the playoffs likepic.twitter.com/BTAYOAeF7p — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) January 9, 2022

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac had a brutally honest admission on Big Ben, though.

He can’t move that fast — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) January 9, 2022

Hey, she’s not wrong.

Slow or not, though, Big Ben and the Steelers appear to be postseason bound.