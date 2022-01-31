The Spun

Paige Spiranac’s Tweet About Patrick Mahomes Is Going Viral

Paige Spiranac on Instagram.

Stunningly, Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs fell to the sixth-seeded Bengals with a Super Bowl berth on the line.

After the game, social media personality Paige Spiranac sent some shots the QB’s way, with his fiancé and brother in the crosshairs.

“Patrick Mahomes is down bad,” Spiranac tweeted. “Imagine losing today and then having to go home to Jackson and Brittany making TikToks.”

The former professional golfer‘s tweet got a ton of reaction.

“God damn,” one user laughed.

“Paige from the top rope!” commented a Niners fan.

“Big facts! I feel bad for him,” another user replied.

“Wow! Very original tweet here!” another said.

“Only reason i want KC to lose is because of Jackson and Brittany,” an NFL fan tweeted back.

“I love Patrick he seems like a humble dude,” another responded. “But his family is insufferable.”

There appears to be no love lost between Spiranac, her followers and Mahomes’ circle.

