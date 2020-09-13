Paige Spiranac’s Tweet About Skip Bayless Is Going Viral

Paige Spiranac had one of the most-viral responses to Skip Bayless’ appalling comments on Dak Prescott earlier this week.

Bayless, known for his hot takes at FOX Sports 1, went way over the line when discussing the Dallas Cowboys quarterback.

Prescott, who lost his brother to suicide earlier this year, recently opened up about his own struggles with mental health. The Cowboys quarterback admitted that at the beginning of the pandemic, he lacked the motivation he needed to work out.

“All throughout this quarantine and this offseason, I started experiencing emotions I’ve never felt before,” Prescott said. “Anxiety for the main one. And then, honestly, a couple of days before my brother passed, I would say I started experiencing depression. And to the point of, I didn’t want to work out anymore. I didn’t know necessarily what I was going through, to say the least, and hadn’t been sleeping at all.”

Bayless said on Thursday that an NFL quarterback should not admit something like that.

“Because of all that, I don’t have sympathy with him going public that ‘I got depressed. I suffered depression early in COVID to the point that I couldn’t even go work out,’” Bayless said. “Look, he’s the quarterback of America’s Team. You know and I know, this sport that you play, it is dog eat dog. It is no compassion. No quarter given on the football field. If you reveal publicly any little weakness, it can affect your team’s ability to believe in you in the toughest spots and it definitely could encourage others on the other side to come after you.”

Bayless has since been ripped for his comments. Spiranac summed up her thoughts bluntly:

“Skip Bayless sucks. Fire him and give that platform to someone who isn’t an a–hat,” she tweeted.

The tweet has since been liked more than 20,000 times. It’s safe to say she’s not the only one with that opinion right now.