The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Admits To Making Sex Tape

Paige VanZant in the ring with gloves.ST. LOUIS, MO - JANUARY 12: Paige VanZant holds an open workout for fans and media at the Scottrade Center on January 12, 2018 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Former UCF star Paige VanZant held a Q&A with her fans on Instagram earlier this week. VanZant, who has more than 3 million followers on the social media platform, was pretty open about a number of topics.

One fan asked the former MMA star if she would ever consider making a sex tape. VanZant, 27, did not shy away from the question.

“Would I? We definitely already have,” VanZant reportedly said. “Would I ever share it, sell it, promote it? Hmm, that’s a different story.”

VanZant is married to a fellow MMA fighter. She and her husband, Austin Vanderford, tied the knot back in September 2018.

VanZant left the UFC for the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship in 2020. She’s currently 0-2 as a bare knuckle fighter.

The former UCF star has since gotten into the wrestling world, as well, making appearances for AEW.

VanZant’s social media popularity only continues to rise.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.