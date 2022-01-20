Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Admits To Making Sex Tape

Former UCF star Paige VanZant held a Q&A with her fans on Instagram earlier this week. VanZant, who has more than 3 million followers on the social media platform, was pretty open about a number of topics.

One fan asked the former MMA star if she would ever consider making a sex tape. VanZant, 27, did not shy away from the question.

“Would I? We definitely already have,” VanZant reportedly said. “Would I ever share it, sell it, promote it? Hmm, that’s a different story.”

VanZant is married to a fellow MMA fighter. She and her husband, Austin Vanderford, tied the knot back in September 2018.

VanZant left the UFC for the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship in 2020. She’s currently 0-2 as a bare knuckle fighter.

The former UCF star has since gotten into the wrestling world, as well, making appearances for AEW.

VanZant’s social media popularity only continues to rise.