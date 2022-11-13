Paige VanZant Reacts To Legendary UFC Star's Death

ST. LOUIS, MO - JANUARY 12: Paige VanZant holds an open workout for fans and media at the Scottrade Center on January 12, 2018 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Paige VanZant joined in with the rest of the UFC family to mourn the untimely death of Anthony "Rumble" Johnson on Sunday.

Johnson, one of the hardest punchers in MMA history, passed away at the age of 38 after battling illness for more than a year.

"RIP LEGEND," VanZant tweeted upon hearing the news.

Johnson posted a 23-6 career record with 17 knockouts. His last fight was in May of last year when he knocked out José Augusto Azevedo Barros in the second round of Bellator 258.

Later in 2021, Johnson shared that he needed "as many prayers as I can get" after receiving some scary news on his health. It turns out that he was attempting to overcome a bout with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, as well as another rare immune system disorder.

In a statement from UFC president Dana White. White said:

"He was always a great kid. He was always in fun fights and he had that one-punch KO power that not many people ever had. He was a good human being. I send my condolences to his family."