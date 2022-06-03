Look: Favorite Paige VanZant Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

ST. LOUIS, MO - JANUARY 12: Paige VanZant holds an open workout for fans and media at the Scottrade Center on January 12, 2018 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Just over a month ago, the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition was released with a number of notable athletes taking part.

Athletes like Serena Williams, Sue Bird and Alex Morgan have all taken part in shoots over the years. Former UFC star Paige VanZant joined the growing list of athletes taking part just a few years ago.

The Bare Knuckle Boxing athlete posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue back in 2019.

“This is my way of not holding anything back. I want people to know that you don’t have to choose. You do not have to label yourself as one thing because that’s what surrounds you. I’m not scared anymore to show how girly I am. To go from an amazing UFC finish win in January, to shooting for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine in February could not be more of a dream come true,” she said.

Paige hasn't been shy in sharing photos of the shoot to her social media pages.

“I was unbelievably shocked that SI Swimsuit called and asked if I would be apart of their magazine. I have constantly been having to prove to the world and UFC fans that you can be beautiful and a bad ass at the same time. Well, now it’s my moment to shine,” she told SI.com.

