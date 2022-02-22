The Spun

Panchakarma Is Trending Following Aaron Rodgers’ Admission

A closeup of Aaron Rodgers in his Green Bay Packers helmetMINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 15: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 15, 2017 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Appearing on the “Pat McAfee Show” hours after a lengthy, cryptic Instagram post. Aaron Rodgers told the former Colts punter there would be no decision Tuesday about his future. Saying, “I just got out of a 12-day Panchakarma.”

But what exactly is Panchakarma?

Apparently it’s a method of cleansing the body of all unwanted waste after lubricating it; connected to Ayurveda, a holistic approach to healing.

The details of which are…

The Packers QB even got the practice of Panchakarma trending on Twitter.

I feel like this entire offseason is going to be a panchakarma for Packer fans,” tweeted Andy Herman. “I think we just got the enema out of the way.”

When they find out what a panchakarma is….” said FOX Sports’ Shannon Spake.

I have now googled Panchakarma because of Rodgers and I really wish I hadn’t Packers,” said Green Bay reporter MK Burgess.

Wisconsin’s trendiest way to bail on plans: “I actually can’t. I’m doing this Panchakarma cleanse. Just google it.”

“Aaron Rodgers told @PatMcAfeeShow he just got done with a 12-day panchakarma when he posted his message on Instagram last night,” tweeted Packers beat writer Ryan Wood. “Of course he did.”

Reading what all goes into that Panchakarma cleanse that Aaron Rodgers just completed,” said Mike Sherry. “Wouldn’t spending $20 at Taco Bell accomplish most of the same things?”

