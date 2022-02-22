Panchakarma Is Trending Following Aaron Rodgers’ Admission

Appearing on the “Pat McAfee Show” hours after a lengthy, cryptic Instagram post. Aaron Rodgers told the former Colts punter there would be no decision Tuesday about his future. Saying, “I just got out of a 12-day Panchakarma.”
"There will be no news today. No decision on my future… I just got out of a 12-day Panchakarma.”
Aaron Rodgers clears up the speculationpic.twitter.com/NF0YYd6m8h
— The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) February 22, 2022
But what exactly is Panchakarma?
Apparently it’s a method of cleansing the body of all unwanted waste after lubricating it; connected to Ayurveda, a holistic approach to healing.
The details of which are…
The Panchakarma cleanse @AaronRodgers12 recently completed:
1. 3 days of Ghee therapy (consume Ghee until you evacuate at both ends)
2. 1 day Therapeutic vomiting
3. 1 day Laxative therapy
4. 3 days of herb drops in nose
5. Many days of enemas
6. Yoga and meditation throughout
— MN Researcher (@veith_daniel) February 22, 2022
The Packers QB even got the practice of Panchakarma trending on Twitter.
“I feel like this entire offseason is going to be a panchakarma for Packer fans,” tweeted Andy Herman. “I think we just got the enema out of the way.”
I feel like this entire offseason is going to be a panchakarma for Packer fans. I think we just got the enema out of the way.
— Andy Herman (@AndyHermanNFL) February 22, 2022
“When they find out what a panchakarma is….” said FOX Sports’ Shannon Spake.
When they find out what a panchakarma is…. https://t.co/AXxb5p33Of
— Shannon Spake (@ShannonSpake) February 22, 2022
“I have now googled Panchakarma because of Rodgers and I really wish I hadn’t Packers,” said Green Bay reporter MK Burgess.
I have now googled Panchakarma because of Rodgers and I really wish I hadn't #Packers
— MK Burgess (@MK_Burgess) February 22, 2022
“Wisconsin’s trendiest way to bail on plans: “I actually can’t. I’m doing this Panchakarma cleanse. Just google it.”
Wisconsin's trendiest way to bail on plans: "I actually can't. I'm doing this Panchakarma cleanse. Just google it."
— Dan Molloy (@DanMolloyTV) February 22, 2022
“Aaron Rodgers told @PatMcAfeeShow he just got done with a 12-day panchakarma when he posted his message on Instagram last night,” tweeted Packers beat writer Ryan Wood. “Of course he did.”
Aaron Rodgers told @PatMcAfeeShow he just got done with a 12-day panchakarma when he posted his message on Instagram last night. Of course he did.
— Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) February 22, 2022
“Reading what all goes into that Panchakarma cleanse that Aaron Rodgers just completed,” said Mike Sherry. “Wouldn’t spending $20 at Taco Bell accomplish most of the same things?”
Reading what all goes into that Panchakarma cleanse that Aaron Rodgers just completed, wouldn't spending $20 at Taco Bell accomplish most of the same things? #NFL #Packers
— Mike Sherry (@MikeSherry14) February 22, 2022