Panthers Announce Baker Mayfield's Status For Game vs. Rams

The Carolina Panthers have officially listed Baker Mayfield as doubtful for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Mayfield hasn't practiced all week after suffering a high-ankle sprain in last weekend's loss to the San Francisco 49ers. That being said, he was on the practice field this afternoon with a walking boot.

He got some light jogging and throwing in off to the side while expected starter P.J. Walker took first-team reps. While the outlook isn't great, the Panthers are leaving the door open for a possible return on Sunday.

This possibility for a quick return comes despite initial reports that the QB would be out at least a few weeks.

Mayfield is off to a pretty rough start in his first year with the Panthers organization. Through five games and a 1-4 record, the former No. 1 overall pick has logged 962 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions. He's also been sacked 15 times and coughed up five fumbles.

Sunday marks the first game after the conclusion of the Matt Rhule coaching era. Interim head coach Steve Wilks will lead the team into battle against the Rams at 4:05 p.m. ET in Los Angeles.