Panthers Announce Decision On Quarterback Sam Darnold

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - AUGUST 15: Sam Darnold #14 of the Carolina Panthers warms up before the preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 15, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

At the start of the 2022 offseason, the Carolina Panthers seemed determined to make things work with Sam Darnold as their starting quarterback. Fast-forward to the end of the summer and Darnold will be lucky to play a snap before mid-season.

Darnold suffered a high-ankle sprain the preseason and is expected to miss around a month as he recovers. With that in mind, the Panthers have made an official decision on his roster status.

On Thursday, the Panthers announced that Darnold will start the season on injured reserve. In a corresponding move, they signed veteran kicker Eddy Pineiro to the active roster.

The move will keep Darnold from joining the active roster until at least Week 5 of the season. Given the four-week recovery timeline of his injury, that should allow him enough time to mend.

But the bigger issue now is whether Sam Darnold will play for the Carolina Panthers at all this season. He has lost the starting job to Baker Mayfield, who the team acquired in a trade earlier this offseason.

With his contract expiring at the end of the year, it seems doubtful that the Panthers will re-sign him next season. And if he doesn't see significant playing time, his chances of getting a big contract in the offseason are pretty slim.

Darnold had better hope that he can heal up fast and that Mayfield has a midseason collapse, otherwise the 2023 offseason will be his biggest struggle yet.