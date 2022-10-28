Panthers Announce Decision On Running Back Chuba Hubbard

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 8 contest due to an ankle injury.

Hubbard suffered this injury during this past weekend's upset victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in which he logged 63 yards and a touchdown.

This injury for Hubbard comes at an inopportune time following the recent trade of superstar running back Christian McCaffrey. With Hubbard out, backup running back D'Onta Foreman will be forced to step up as the Panthers' lead rusher.

After Hubbard left the game this past weekend, Foreman put on a solid performance — logging 118 yards on 15 carries. He'll look to repeat that kind of performance in Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Undrafted rookie running back Raheem Blackshear will also be asked to take an increased workload.

Sunday's game will kickoff at 1 p.m. ET in Atlanta.