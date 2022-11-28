Panthers Announce Decision On Quarterback Sam Darnold

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 12: Sam Darnold #14 of the Carolina Panthers looks on prior to the game against the New York Jets at Bank of America Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)

In his season debut with the Carolina Panthers, quarterback Sam Darnold led the team to a relatively easy win over the Denver Broncos, contributing two touchdowns in the 23-10 win. But was his performance good enough to earn another start this week?

The answer is a resounding Yes. On Monday, Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks announced that Darnold will start against the Seattle Seahawks in their next game.

Darnold completed 58-percent of his passes for 164 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's win over the Broncos. He also had three rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.

It wasn't the flashiest performance that Darnold could have had, but it was still a lot more efficient than many of the games the Panthers have gotten from quarterbacks in their first 11 games.

The Carolina Panthers started the season with Baker Mayfield as their quarterback, but went 1-4 in the first five weeks, leading to the dismissal of Matt Rhule as head coach.

Mayfield was benched in favor of P.J. Walker, who wasn't a whole lot better but still went 2-3 as a starter before injuries forced Mayfield back into the lineup.

Now it's Darnold's turn to show whether he can be the starting quarterback of the Panthers down the stretch and potentially beyond the 2022 NFL season.

Will Darnold lead the Panthers to a win over the Seahawks in Week 14?