Panthers Announce Official Decision On QB Sam Darnold After Signing Cam Newton

Following the signing of former league MVP Cam Newton, the Carolina Panthers made yet another significant move on the quarterback front.

With increased depth at the QB position, the team has officially moved former QB1 Sam Darnold to the injured reserve. The first-year Carolina signal caller was scheduled to miss at least four games with a shoulder injury anyway, so this move to the IR is not surprising.

With Cam Newton signed, the Panthers officially placed QB Sam Darnold on injured reserve. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 12, 2021

Though Panthers nation is buzzing with excitement after the re-signing of their once-beloved quarterback, Newton is not expected to take over for Darnold immediately. As of right now, veteran backup P.J. Walker is slated to take starting reps for the team in Week 10.

Newton will slide into a backup position alongside another recently-signed quarterback in Matt Barkley.

In his first year since coming over from the New York Jets, Darnold got off to a hot start with the Panthers — winning his first three starts behind some solid play. But since then, injury and turnover issues have plagued the former No. 3 overall pick.

In Carolina’s most-recent loss to the New England Patriots, Darnold threw three interceptions and suffered yet another set back to his nagging shoulder injury.

The fourth-year QB suffered a fractured scapula and will be out for the next 4-6 weeks.

With a new-look quarterback unit, the Panthers will face off against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.