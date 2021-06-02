Panthers Announced They’ve Signed A Former Ohio State WR

The Carolina Panthers have signed undrafted free-agent/former Ohio State wide receiver CJ Saunders, the team announced on Tuesday night.

After going undrafted in 2020, Saunders attended rookie minicamp in Atlanta this spring before ultimately signing with the Panthers.

Reserve quarterback Tommy Stevens was cut in conjunction with Saunders’ signing. Stevens spent last season with the Panthers after originally being drafted in the seventh round by the New Orleans Saints.

As a freshman at OSU, Saunders walked on to the football team as a cornerback. He soon transferred to the wide receiver position where he quickly earned a scholarship in 2017. Through two seasons of play with the Buckeyes, the 5-foot-10 receiver logged 27 receptions, 294 yards and one touchdown.

In 2019, he was named as a captain before suffering a season-ending knee injury. Prior to the 2020 season, his plea for a sixth year of eligibility was denied by the NCAA.

Stevens, the quarterback casualty of tonight’s moves, spent most of the 2020 season on Carolina’s practice squad. As a fourth-string option for the Panthers, the undrafted QB out Penn State and Mississippi State saw limited time on the field — logging just 24 yards on four attempts during the final game of the season.