Panthers Are Having Worst Performance Of NFL Season Today

The Carolina Panthers aren't having fun against the Cincinnati Bengals.

They've struggled mightily on both sides of the ball and that led to them being down by 35 at halftime. Offensively, the only first down that they got came via a penalty.

They also only had 32 yards of total offense in the first half.

Fans and media members know that this has been a pathetic showing thus far.

Things got a bit better to open the third quarter as the Panthers were able to score a touchdown to make it a 35-7 game.

Still, it's probably only a matter of time before the Bengals' backups come in to finish this game off.

You can watch the rest of this contest on FOX (if you're in the region for it).