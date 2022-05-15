Panthers Are Reportedly Interested In Veteran Quarterback

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 26: A detailed photo of Carolina Panthers helmets during their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers are already running four deep in the quarterback room heading into training camp. But it looks like they're interested in bringing one more into the fold.

According to NFL insider Bobby Thompson, the Panthers "still have interest" in signing a veteran quarterback. The Panthers started the offseason with Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker under contract.

At the NFL Draft, the Panthers added a little more competition by taking Ole Miss gunslinger Matt Corral in the third round. They later signed Elon quarterback Davis Cheek as an undrafted free agent.

But while the Panthers have plenty of quarterbacks on their roster, they aren't exactly flush with experience (or experience winning). Darnold and Walker have a combined 59 games played but only 19 wins between them.

It's no secret that the Carolina Panthers have one of the most confounding quarterback situations in the league. They're effectively married to Sam Darnold for another year.

2022 will be a crucial one for Panthers head coach Matt Rhule. He is believed to be on the hot seat this season and could face the ax if the Panthers don't show significant growth.

A veteran quarterback could give Rhule some winnable games that will see him through to 2023 if Darnold, Walker and Corral don't have what it takes.

Will the Carolina Panthers sign a veteran quarterback before training camp?