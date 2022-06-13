Panthers Are Reportedly Meeting With 2-Time Pro Bowler

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 26: A detailed photo of Carolina Panthers helmets during their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers could be on the way to locking up a two-time Pro Bowl defensive end looking to come home according to one NFL insider.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, "Two-time Pro-Bowl free agent DE Carlos Dunlap is visiting the Panthers today, ... Dunlap is from North Charleston, SC, and the Panthers are his hometown team."

Noting, "They need a pass rusher to replace Haason Reddick, who went to the Eagles."

Dunlap spent the last season and a half in Seattle after nearly 11 years with the Cincinnati Bengals.

At age 32, Dunlap still has what it takes to get to the quarterback, recording 8.5 sacks in 2021, along with 14 QB hits.

A former second round pick out of Florida, Dunlap enjoyed a very nice career in Cincinnati, regularly flying under the radar as one of the most talented pass rushers in the AFC.

Now the SC native could be headed back to the Carolinas to help Matt Rhule and Co. try to bounce back in what could be a wide open NFC South.