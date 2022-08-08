Panthers Are Reportedly Pursuing Notable Quarterback Trade

CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 28: A view of a Carolina Panthers helmet during warm ups against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

With Baker Mayfield officially in-house and a young quarterback in development in rookie Matt Corral, the Carolina Panthers are reportedly looking to move their odd QB out.

Per Benjamin Allbright, the Panthers are shopping Sam Darnold but his fifth-year option salary appears to be a hold up.

Carolina gave up three draft picks to acquire Darnold from the Jets last offseason, and for a moment it looked like it could be worth it.

The former third overall pick looked strong to start the season. However, the wheels quickly fell off when the turnover bug bit him once again.

Now with draft classmate Baker Mayfield in town, Darnold could find himself on the outside looking in.

Although Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has maintained that he won't name a starter until after the second preseason game.