Panthers Are Reportedly Signing Notable Running Back

The Carolina Panthers have reportedly signed a notable player to combat injury issues at the running back position.

Veteran running back Ameer Abdullah, who was released by the Minnesota Vikings yesterday, reportedly worked out with the Panthers on Wednesday. And according to reports from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the franchise now intends on signing him.

The #Panthers are expected to sign Abdullah, source said. https://t.co/HTgPwP41q0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 20, 2021

Prior to Carolina’s 34-28 overtime loss to Abdullah’s former Minnesota team in Week 6, superstar running back Christian McCaffrey was placed on IR with a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 3. In his absence, the Panthers have been utilizing a heavy workload for fourth-round rookie RB Chuba Hubbard.

As of right now, the Panthers’ only backup running back option, Royce Freeman, has just 12 rushing attempts and 34 yards on the year — leaving the door wide open for a free-agent signing like Abdullah. Behind the Vikings’ solid RB depth chart of Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison, the seventh-year Nebraska product only logged seven rushes for 30 yards and three receptions for 17 yards through six games this season — but a more consistent role behind Hubbard could give him an excellent opportunity to improve those numbers.

Abdullah also served as the Vikings’ primary kick returner, returning two kicks for 68 yards against the Panthers this past weekend.

Placed on IR last week, McCaffrey will be out for at least the next two games.

The Panthers will take on the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon.