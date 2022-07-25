Panthers Are Reportedly Visiting With Veteran Free Agent

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 26: A detailed photo of Carolina Panthers helmets during their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers could reportedly be looking to add another former Cleveland Brown their roster.

According to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, former Browns first-round pick Danny Shelton is taking a visit down to the Carolinas to meet with the team.

With training camp just days away, the Panthers are likely looking to add some depth on the defensive line.

After being selected 12th overall in 2015 following a standout career at Washington, Shelton has seen himself bounce around the league a bit.

He played three seasons with the Browns before joining the Patriots for two years, then spending a season each in Detroit and New York.

Shelton's best statistical year came as a member of New England's defense in 2019, where he recorded three sacks, six QB hits, 61 tackles and forced a fumble.