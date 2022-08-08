Panthers Are Shopping Sam Darnold: NFL World Reacts

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - AUGUST 15: Sam Darnold #14 of the Carolina Panthers warms up before the preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 15, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

It looks like the Carolina Panthers have made their decision on who starts at quarterback this season.

Per Benjamin Allbright, Carolina is currently shopping Sam Darnold, but can't get another team to take on his fifth-year option salary.

For reference, Darnold's fifth-year option will pay him $18.858 million this year.

This likely means that Baker Mayfield has shown enough in practice to win the job. Mayfield was acquired back in July from the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a conditional 2024 fifth-round pick.

Fans aren't surprised that this is the direction that the Panthers are going in.

The Panthers will likely have to eat most of that salary, especially after how Darnold played last season. He finished with only 2,527 yards through the air, nine touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

We'll see if they can find a trade partner in the next few weeks.