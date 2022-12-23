Panthers Claimed Player Off Waivers - But He Never Showed Up

CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 10: Carolina Panthers helmets sit on a cart during the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Philadelphia Eagles on October 10, 2021 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers picked up cornerback Justin Layne off waivers earlier this week.

Layne never reported to the Panthers' facilities, per team insider Joe Person. The team placed him on the reserve/did not report list on Friday, bringing their roster to 51 players.

Layne was released by the Steelers prior to the 2022 season. He then spent time with the Giants and Bears before being released earlier this week.

Fortunately for the Panthers, they don't have the same need for depth at the corner position as when they originally claimed Layne. Both Jaycee Horn (shoulder) and C.J. Henderson (ankle) have been cleared to play this weekend.

The Panthers will face off against the Detroit Lions in a Christmas Eve matchup tomorrow at 1 p.m. ET.