Panthers Coach Has Honest Message For Baker Mayfield

It appears Baker Mayfield may have lost his job following the Panthers' upset win over the Bucs on Sunday.

Speaking to the media Wednesday, interim head coach Steve Wilks revealed that P.J. Walker has been taking all of the first-team reps at practice this week, while Baker has been relegated to the scout team.

Per Carolina Panthers reporter Joe Person:

"Steve Wilks said Baker Mayfield took most of the scout-team reps and should be available Sun. vs. ATL. But P.J. Walker took all the first-team reps."

With Wilks adding, "He understands exactly where we're going this week and knows his role. And he was fine with it."

Mayfield continues to work his way back from an ankle injury that's sidelined him since Week 5. However, even when fully healthy, his future in Carolina is looking bleak.

After this past weekend's win, Wilks admitted "it’s going to be hard to try to pull him out” of being the starting quarterback going forward.

For now, Walker figures to be QB1 for Week 8 and beyond.