Panthers Coach Matt Rhule Announces Starting QB vs. Buccaneers

The Carolina Panthers have reportedly made their decision at quarterback for Sunday. However, it appears head coach Matt Rhule isn’t ruling out his two-QB system.

“Cam Newton will start on Sunday,” ESPN’s David Newton reported. Adding Newton will “have a major role” and “[Sam] Darnold will play at some point,” according to Rhule.

The 32-year-old Newton has had his struggles since returning to Carolina. Cam is 0-4 as the start this season. And has lost 12 straight Panthers starts dating back to 2018. Over the last three games, Newton has four interceptions and a lost fumble. Which has really plagued the the Panthers offense.

Earlier in the week, Matt Rhule praised Cam Newton. Telling reporters, “I have absolutely respected and appreciated and loved every second that Cam’s been here.”

But, the Panthers’ HC didn’t rule out Sam Darnold returning to the lineup depending on his injury status.

Cam Newton is the first QB EVER with a Rush TD in each of his first 5 games of a season. pic.twitter.com/PkkvgpZK3D — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 20, 2021

Carolina has tough matchup against the Buccaneers on Sunday, although the door to victory may be cracked a bit due to some key injuries on Tampa’s roster.

Newton will try to break his dozen game losing streak as a Panthers starter against the G.O.A.T. after Christmas.