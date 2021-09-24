Panthers Coach Matt Rhule Offers Update On Star RB Christian McCaffrey

The Carolina Panthers claimed a 24-9 victory over the Houston Texans to remain undefeated on the year — but the night was ultimately a loss for the 3-0 squad.

Midway through the second quarter, superstar running back Christian McCaffrey pulled up on a run with a non-contact leg injury. He immediately motioned over the the bench and made his way into the sideline medical tent. After just a couple minutes of examination, the Panthers’ main offensive weapon was ruled out for the remainder of the game with a hamstring injury.

Following the Thursday night win in Houston, second-year Panthers head coach Matt Rhule offered an update on his star running back.

McCaffrey has reportedly “strained” his hamstring, but the team isn’t yet sure of the severity.

On the sidelines and on the way into the locker room, McCaffrey looked to be moving well without any support from trainers. But the quickness with which they ruled him out of last night’s game could be cause for some concern.

Through the first three seasons of his NFL career, McCaffrey was as durable a running back as they come. But in 2020, that track record came to an end as he only saw the field in three games while battling various injuries.

Some of these injury problems can likely be attributed to his ridiculous usage. Despite missing most of last night’s game, McCaffrey still leads the NFL in rushing attempts with 52.

This wasn’t the only tough injury news the Panthers received on Thursday. According to Rhule, cornerback Jaycee Horn, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2021 draft, has suffered multiple broken bones in his foot — likely sidelining the talented young defender for a significant chunk of the season.

Stay tuned for updates on these injury situations.