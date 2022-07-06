Panthers Coach's Old Comment On Baker Mayfield Goes Viral

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 11: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns meets with head coach Kevin Stefanski in the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 11, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Not only will Baker Mayfield be playing alongside a wide receiver who didn't want him in Carolina, but Panthers offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo didn't think too much of the former No. 1 overall pick going into the draft either.

McAdoo wasn't on any team's payroll back in 2018, but he still gave the draft's quarterbacks a look. And the former Giants head coach didn't love a lot of what he saw.

Telling the New York Post:

I didn’t see a lot of pro-style football in his college tape. And if you’re short you have to be able to make up for it some way, somehow, and personality doesn’t do that. I didn’t think he was a great athlete. This guy is kinda like a pocket quarterback that is short and with small hands, that’s what I worry about.

The Panthers OC actually had Mayfield ranked sixth in his QB class. Behind Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, teammate Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen and even Mason Rudolph.

A player with a consistent chip on his shoulder, there's no doubt Baker was aware of McAdoo's comments going into that draft.

Now we'll see if McAdoo's feelings change once he sees the former Heisman Trophy winner out on the practice field.