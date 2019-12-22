The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Video: Punches Thrown In Panthers-Colts Game

Carolina Panthers defensive lineman Vernon Butler on the field.ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 08: Vernon Butler #92 of the Carolina Panthers reacts after a sack in the first half on an NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 8, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Carolina Panthers defensive lineman Vernon Butler has been ejected from today’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Butler, a fourth-year defensive lineman out of Louisiana Tech, threw a violent punch at Colts tight end Jack Doyle.

The Panthers lineman has been ejected from the game.

The punch was direct:

Butler has since been ejected. He didn’t seem to calm down as he made his way off the field:

Yikes.

It’s been a rough afternoon all around for Carolina. The Panthers are trailing the Colts, 24-3, at the start of the third quarter.

Reader Interactions

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.