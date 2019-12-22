Carolina Panthers defensive lineman Vernon Butler has been ejected from today’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Butler, a fourth-year defensive lineman out of Louisiana Tech, threw a violent punch at Colts tight end Jack Doyle.

The Panthers lineman has been ejected from the game.

The punch was direct:

#Panthers DL Vernon Butler was ejected for this punch to the face of Jack Doyle. He gave fans the finger as he walked out. pic.twitter.com/rtJIusUCNH — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 22, 2019

Butler has since been ejected. He didn’t seem to calm down as he made his way off the field:

Vernon Butler is all class. pic.twitter.com/TcDH2d5oz7 — Matt Glenesk (@MattGlenesk) December 22, 2019

Yikes.

It’s been a rough afternoon all around for Carolina. The Panthers are trailing the Colts, 24-3, at the start of the third quarter.