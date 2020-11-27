Panthers Make Decision On QB Teddy Bridgewater

Teddy Bridgewater was sidelined for the Panthers 20-0 win over the Lions last week. After suffering an MCL sprain in Week 10 against Tampa Bay, the Carolina quarterback is expected to return to the field this Sunday.

Head coach Matt Rhule believes Bridgewater is back to 100%. “I think Teddy’s back to what he was before the injury,” Rhule told reporters on Friday.

In Bridgewater’s absence, former XFL QB Phillip Walker was serviceable as a replacement, throwing for 258 yards and one touchdown in the Panther’s shutout victory.

This being said, the return of Bridgewater will offer a much-needed boost to the Carolina offense.

The sixth-year pro is putting up the best numbers of his career this season, throwing for 2,552 yards and 13 touchdowns through 10 games.

The #Panthers officially list RB Christian McCaffrey (shoulder) as questionable for Sunday's game against the #Vikings. Matt Rhule told media he's pessimistic McCaffrey will play. Meanwhile, Teddy Bridgewater (knee) is off the injury report and good to go against his old team. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 27, 2020

The Panthers will need every bit of Bridewater’s output on Sunday, especially with the injury update on star running back Christian McCaffrey. The All Pro back will miss likely miss his ninth game of the season this weekend: six with a high-ankle sprain suffered in Week 1 and now three with a shoulder injury from Week 9.

Rhule told reporters that McCaffrey will almost certainly not play on Sunday after Friday’s walkthrough.

“I’m pessimistic that he’ll play,” Rhule said. “But he’s practiced well enough this week to earn the right to be listed as questionable. So we’re kind of in a wait and see mode, but I’d label myself as pessimistic about his chances of playing.”

Bridgewater and his squad will take on his former team in Minnesota on Sunday afternoon.