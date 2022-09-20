Panthers Defensive Player Placed On Injured Reserve

CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 10: Carolina Panthers helmets sit on a cart during the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Philadelphia Eagles on October 10, 2021 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers are going to be short a defensive lineman going forward.

The team announced on Tuesday that defensive tackle Bravvion Roy has been placed on injured reserve. Roy injured his hamstring during Sunday's game against the New York Giants.

Roy had two tackles and a quarterback hit in the Panthers' first two games. Before this season, he appeared in 32 games over two years and racked up 59 total tackles (26 solo), one sack, and two passes defended.

This means that Phil Hoskins and Marquan McCall will try and take Roy's place until he's ready to return.

Prior to being drafted by the Panthers, Roy played his college football at Baylor.

The Panthers are currently searching for their first win after they lost to the Browns and Giants in the first two weeks of the season.