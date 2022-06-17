Panthers Doing "Due Diligence" On Baker Mayfield

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 14: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns looks to throw the ball against the New England Patriots during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield remains a man without a country as the team continues to excuse him from training while trying to find a trade partner. But there's a small chance the Carolina Panthers may be looking to give him refuge.

According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, the Panthers are doing "due diligence" on Mayfield. Per her sources, they're looking into Mayfield as both a player and a person.

That report is about the closest thing anyone has gotten to reporting on even a potential trade. The rumor mill has been limited to just a couple of teams since the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson.

Even if the Panthers are doing their "due diligence" on Mayfield, it doesn't mean they'll make an offer for him. And even if the Panthers make an offer, there's no guarantee the Browns will accept it.

The Carolina Panthers have publicly hyped incumbent starting quarterback Sam Darnold to the moon. But after the disappointing season he had, fans don't seem to be buying it.

The Panthers have been in QB hell since parting ways with Cam Newton in 2020. They've deployed nearly a half-dozen quarterbacks over the last few seasons in an effort to get some kind of spark.

If they're doing their research on Baker Mayfield, it shows that the Panthers won't stop until they've found someone who can get the job done.

Will the Panthers make a trade for the Browns quarterback?