Panthers Don't Commit To Baker Mayfield: NFL World Reacts

The Carolina Panthers could have yet another quarterback controversy on the horizon.

During a press conference on Monday, interim head coach Steve Wilks refused to guarantee Baker Mayfield the starting job once he returns from his high-ankle sprain.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"I would've never guessed that Mayfield's career trajectory would end up looking worse than Carson Wentz's, but he's on that track. Wentz has had the opportunity to start for 3 different franchises. I don't think a 3rd is giving Baker that chance," one fan wrote.

"I. TOLD. YALL," another said.

"I hate the Browns for ruining my desire to s--t on Baker," another added.

Mayfield missed the Panthers' Week 6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams after suffering his ankle injury in Week 5. Backup quarterback P.J. Walker stepped up as the struggling team's starting signal caller.

The 2022 season opened up with a quarterback battle between Mayfield and incumbent starter Sam Darnold. That contest ended when Darnold suffered a preseason high-ankle sprain of his own.

Darnold is expected to come off the injured reserve sometime this week.

Possibly with a new quarterback under center, the 1-5 Panthers will look to bounce back with a matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this coming weekend.