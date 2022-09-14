Panthers Employing Interesting Tactic With Christian McCaffrey: Fans React

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 02: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers catches an eight-yard touchdown pass and run from Cam Newton (not pictured) during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on December 02, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Will Vragovic/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers aren't letting Christian McCaffrey practice as much moving forward.

According to head coach Matt Rhule, McCaffrey is set to have off every Wednesday for the rest of the season. The team wants to give him an extra day of recovery, which could help him over the long haul.

This will allow McCaffrey to practice hard on Thursday and Friday before playing on Sunday. This could also allow him to be more reliable on the field and have him not be gassed as the weeks go by.

The Panthers are coming off a 26-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns this past Sunday. McCaffrey scored a touchdown, but he also only had 33 yards on 10 carries.

He'll need to be more of a playmaker this Sunday when the Panthers take on the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.